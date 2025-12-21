Secure Asset Management LLC Has $8.92 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Secure Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,405 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.5% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. ESL Trust Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Trending Headlines about Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts are lifting targets and reiterating bullish views, providing near?term support for the rally — Deutsche Bank bumped its target to $500 and other firms (Mizuho, CICC, Truist) have issued bullish notes. Article

Analysts are lifting targets and reiterating bullish views, providing near?term support for the rally — Deutsche Bank bumped its target to $500 and other firms (Mizuho, CICC, Truist) have issued bullish notes. Positive Sentiment: Tesla committed ~$1.2B to battery cell production in Germany (8 GWh target from 2027), a strategic capex that supports localization, margin improvement and long?term EV supply. Article

Tesla committed ~$1.2B to battery cell production in Germany (8 GWh target from 2027), a strategic capex that supports localization, margin improvement and long?term EV supply. Positive Sentiment: Robotaxi and Cybercab testing appears to be accelerating (production?ready units seen in streets), keeping momentum behind Tesla’s high?value autonomy thesis that investors are pricing in. Article

Robotaxi and Cybercab testing appears to be accelerating (production?ready units seen in streets), keeping momentum behind Tesla’s high?value autonomy thesis that investors are pricing in. Positive Sentiment: Tesla avoided a potential ~€11M fine in Italy over range claims, removing a modest legal overhang. Article

Tesla avoided a potential ~€11M fine in Italy over range claims, removing a modest legal overhang. Neutral Sentiment: The Delaware Supreme Court reinstated Musk’s 2018 pay package, ending a years?long legal dispute and removing uncertainty — but the scale of the award (now valued far higher) raises governance and dilution debates. Article

The Delaware Supreme Court reinstated Musk’s 2018 pay package, ending a years?long legal dispute and removing uncertainty — but the scale of the award (now valued far higher) raises governance and dilution debates. Neutral Sentiment: Large institutional repositioning: ARK/active managers have trimmed holdings recently (profit?taking), which can amplify intraday volatility but doesn’t necessarily change the structural bull case. Article

Large institutional repositioning: ARK/active managers have trimmed holdings recently (profit?taking), which can amplify intraday volatility but doesn’t necessarily change the structural bull case. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and safety pressure persists: California actions on Autopilot/FSD marketing, a proposed federal/state focus on autonomy rules, and consumer safety complaints (e.g., door?handle issues) keep legal/regulatory risk elevated. Article

Regulatory and safety pressure persists: California actions on Autopilot/FSD marketing, a proposed federal/state focus on autonomy rules, and consumer safety complaints (e.g., door?handle issues) keep legal/regulatory risk elevated. Negative Sentiment: Core EV metrics remain mixed: U.S. vehicle sales have softened and operating expenses have risen as Tesla spends on autonomy/robotics — analysts warn near?term margins and volumes could pressure sentiment if growth stalls. Article

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,107,145.01. This represents a 16.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at $627,145,215.90. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA opened at $481.20 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.25 and a fifty-two week high of $495.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $439.98 and a 200 day moving average of $380.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 320.80, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.87.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Tesla from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $510.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.