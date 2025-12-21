Secure Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Secure Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,175 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,217.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ stock opened at $60.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.74 and a 200-day moving average of $57.26. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

