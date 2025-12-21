Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $735,000 Holdings in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares $MIDU

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU – Free Report) by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.94% of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:MIDU opened at $52.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.57. The company has a market cap of $79.47 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 3.25. Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $61.73.

Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (MIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap companies. MIDU was launched on Jan 8, 2009 and is managed by Direxion.

