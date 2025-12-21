Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.35.

SGHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 15th.

In other news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 14,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $101,791.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 170,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,066.86. This represents a 7.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Paul Badawi sold 24,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.34, for a total value of $81,632.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,962,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,914,756.68. The trade was a 0.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 103,214 shares of company stock valued at $624,583 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCK LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,069,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sight Sciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,193,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 41,797 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sight Sciences by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,906,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 102,609 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 42.4% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,229,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 365,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 11.6% during the second quarter. B Group Inc. now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 96,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences stock opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. Sight Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 8.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.41.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 60.63% and a negative return on equity of 61.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sight Sciences will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sight Sciences, Inc is a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing minimally invasive treatments for chronic eye diseases. The company’s flagship products include the OMNI® Surgical System, designed to address multiple points of resistance in the eye’s natural drainage pathways to lower intraocular pressure in glaucoma patients, and the TearCare® System, a wearable device for treating meibomian gland dysfunction and dry eye disease through targeted thermal pulsation therapy.

Since its founding in 2012 and subsequent listing on the NASDAQ under the ticker SGHT, Sight Sciences has pursued a strategy of combining research-driven product development with a direct sales force model.

