Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.4444.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Viavi Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th.

In other news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 24,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $442,348.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 49,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,848.50. The trade was a 32.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 85,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $1,513,288.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,025,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,700,838.15. The trade was a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 633,527 shares of company stock worth $11,050,931 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,358,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,584,000 after acquiring an additional 23,783 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $6,582,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 23.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 506,556 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 97,219 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $19.75.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Viavi Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

