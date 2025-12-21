Head to Head Review: Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) and Brera (NASDAQ:BREA)

Brera (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) and Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Brera and Snail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Brera alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brera N/A N/A N/A Snail -15.14% -12.69% 1.44%

Risk & Volatility

Brera has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snail has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brera $2.89 million 1.01 -$4.79 million N/A N/A Snail $84.47 million 0.38 $1.83 million ($0.68) -1.26

This table compares Brera and Snail”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Snail has higher revenue and earnings than Brera.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.3% of Brera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Snail shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.4% of Snail shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brera and Snail, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brera 1 0 0 0 1.00 Snail 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Brera beats Snail on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brera

(Get Free Report)

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Snail

(Get Free Report)

Snail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. Snail, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. Snail, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Olive Wood Global Development Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Brera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.