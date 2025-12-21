Head to Head Review: Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) and Brera (NASDAQ:BREA)

Brera (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) and Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.
Profitability
This table compares Brera and Snail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brera
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Snail
|-15.14%
|-12.69%
|1.44%
Risk & Volatility
Brera has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snail has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brera
|$2.89 million
|1.01
|-$4.79 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Snail
|$84.47 million
|0.38
|$1.83 million
|($0.68)
|-1.26
Snail has higher revenue and earnings than Brera.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
68.3% of Brera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Snail shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.4% of Snail shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brera and Snail, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Brera
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.00
|Snail
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.00
Summary
Brera beats Snail on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Brera
Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
About Snail
Snail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. Snail, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. Snail, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Olive Wood Global Development Limited.
