Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) versus Cavu Resources (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Critical Analysis

Cavu Resources (OTCMKTS:CAVR – Get Free Report) and Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cavu Resources and Gulfport Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cavu Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gulfport Energy $1.25 billion 3.11 -$261.39 million ($1.90) -106.02

Analyst Recommendations

Cavu Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gulfport Energy.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cavu Resources and Gulfport Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cavu Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00 Gulfport Energy 1 5 6 1 2.54

Gulfport Energy has a consensus target price of $230.88, indicating a potential upside of 14.61%. Given Gulfport Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gulfport Energy is more favorable than Cavu Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Cavu Resources has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cavu Resources and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cavu Resources N/A N/A N/A Gulfport Energy 1.68% 20.95% 12.47%

Summary

Gulfport Energy beats Cavu Resources on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cavu Resources

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. operates as a multi-platform real estate development and technology company. The company's Real Estate Development Platform focuses on developing communities and places, including homes, apartments, townhomes, and condominiums. It also provides Technology Platform, including Growing Together Academy, which provides an online curriculum solution emphasizing critical thinking and analytical skills, as well as science, technology, engineering, and mathematics competencies; and The DRIP Climber, a patent pending belt driven fitness climber, which enables in burning calories and enhancing cardiovascular function. In addition, the company offers SOKU, a social chill app to make personal connections, meet neighbors, and chill with newfound friends. Further, it acts as a residential land development, and custom single- and multi-family home builder. The company was formerly known as CAVU Resources, Inc. and changed its name to LiveToBeHappy, Inc. in July 2021. LiveToBeHappy, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens. As of December 31, 2021, it had 3.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent to proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves comprising 8 MMbbl oil and 22 MMBbl NGL, and 1,550 Bcf natural gas. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

