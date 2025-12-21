Financial Comparison: Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) vs. Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF)

Profitability

This table compares Abliva AB (publ) and Nabriva Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abliva AB (publ) N/A -117.92% -102.44% Nabriva Therapeutics -148.11% -365.53% -135.81%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Abliva AB (publ) has a beta of -1.18, meaning that its share price is 218% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nabriva Therapeutics has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abliva AB (publ) $10,000.00 1,128.43 -$9.01 million N/A N/A Nabriva Therapeutics $35.59 million 0.00 -$57.19 million ($19.20) N/A

This table compares Abliva AB (publ) and Nabriva Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Abliva AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nabriva Therapeutics.

About Abliva AB (publ)

Abliva AB (publ), a clinical-stage biotech company, develops medicines for the treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases. The company is developing KL1333 that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the chronic treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases; NV354, which is in the preparation for clinical trials for the treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases with Complex I deficiency; and NeuroSTAT that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical study for traumatic brain injury. It has collaboration agreements with Isomerase, Yungjin Pharm, University of Pennsylvania, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, and Oroboros Instruments. The company was formerly known as NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (publ) and changed its name to Abliva AB (publ) in May 2020. Abliva AB (publ) was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration. It also develops XENLETA that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, cystic fibrosis, ABSSSI, ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, complicated intra-abdominal infections, hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections. In addition, the company develops CONTEPO, an epoxide antibiotic for use in treating complicated urinary tract infections, as well as is in Phase I clinical trial for peri-operative prophylaxis. The company was formerly known as Nabriva Therapeutics Forschungs GmbH and changed its name to Nabriva Therapeutics plc in 2007. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

