217,066 Shares in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Bought by Talbot Financial LLC

Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 217,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,866,000. Alphabet makes up about 4.5% of Talbot Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 580,897.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 135,087,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,963,208,000 after purchasing an additional 135,064,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $4,298,572,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 416,753,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,927,821,000 after buying an additional 5,182,111 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 73.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,808,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,388,775,000 after buying an additional 4,154,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 17,547.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,122,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $731,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 228,906 shares of company stock valued at $63,984,117. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 5th. DA Davidson set a $300.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.04.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $308.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.83 and a 200 day moving average of $235.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $328.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

