AbbVie Inc. $ABBV is LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s 5th Largest Position

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 3.8% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $39,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,298,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,910,186,000 after buying an additional 3,380,842 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,178,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,240,169,000 after buying an additional 924,761 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,783,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $4,288,200,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 12,771,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,959,000 after acquiring an additional 713,148 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Bank of America upped their price objective on AbbVie from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.84.

AbbVie Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of ABBV opened at $227.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.63 and its 200 day moving average is $211.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.39 and a 12-month high of $244.81. The company has a market capitalization of $401.98 billion, a PE ratio of 172.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.36.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 3,216.47% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 496.97%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.