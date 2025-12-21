Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $5.89 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 114.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 77,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,253,000 after buying an additional 41,222 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.3% during the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,038.00 to $1,182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,070.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,141.73.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE LLY opened at $1,071.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $960.76 and its 200-day moving average is $830.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,111.99.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

