Sendero Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Sendero Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,662 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,845 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.5% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $11,674,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,721,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $186,420,422,000 after buying an additional 17,447,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 22,085.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,671,634,000 after buying an additional 12,122,668 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.22, for a total value of $583,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 505,934 shares in the company, valued at $117,993,927.48. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,076,767. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Susquehanna set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.50.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $227.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.52 and a 200-day moving average of $225.52. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

