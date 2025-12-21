Renaissance Investment Group LLC Buys 1,878 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.7% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 333.3% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Price Performance

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total value of $1,017,654.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,030.54. The trade was a 19.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,052 shares of company stock worth $58,604,588. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $273.67 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $288.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 26.92%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Wedbush set a $350.00 price target on Apple and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Moffett Nathanson raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.92.

About Apple

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

