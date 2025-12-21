Renaissance Investment Group LLC Buys 1,878 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.7% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 333.3% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Headlines Impacting Apple
Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness and price-target lifts are supporting momentum — Evercore ISI recently raised its price target, adding buy-side validation to Apple’s rally. Evercore ISI raises PT on Apple (AAPL) stock
- Positive Sentiment: Macro/strategy pieces argue 2026 could be a breakout year for Apple (AI roadmap + resilient iPhone sales), which supports longer-term investor demand and multiple expansion. Why 2026 May Be Apple’s Year
- Positive Sentiment: Large tech buybacks remain a market tailwind; Apple is part of the broader buyback-driven support in the sector that can buoy share price and EPS. These Techs Had The Biggest Stock Buybacks In Q3. What To Expect In 2026.
- Neutral Sentiment: Search and retail interest in AAPL is elevated (Zacks notes heavy investor searches), which can increase short-term liquidity and volatility but doesn’t guarantee direction. Investors Heavily Search Apple Inc. (AAPL): Here is What You Need to Know
- Neutral Sentiment: Political/private buying flows: a congressman’s continued purchases of Magnificent Seven names underscores retail/insider demand themes but is not a company-specific fundamental change. Congressman Can’t Stop Buying Magnificent 7 Stocks: These Are His Latest Picks
- Neutral Sentiment: Apple updated its developer agreement to allow recouping unpaid fees from in?app transactions — that helps protect cash flows but may increase developer friction and headlines. Apple becomes a debt collector with its new developer agreement
- Negative Sentiment: Japan’s Mobile Software Competition Act forced Apple to allow alternative app stores and off?platform payments there — a direct threat to App Store commission revenue and a regulatory precedent. Investors worry this could roll into other markets. Apple opens iPhone to alternative app stores in Japan
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory pushback in Europe and criticism from apps groups over Apple’s DMA implementation add uncertainty and potential fee-reduction pressure beyond Japan. Apple stock (AAPL) slides as European apps group slams its DMA-dodging exorbitant fees
- Negative Sentiment: Prediction-market chatter that Alphabet could leapfrog Apple on market cap highlights competitive risk and can sap sentiment for mega-cap incumbents if sustained. Prediction market suggests Alphabet’s market cap can leapfrog Apple’s, Nvidia’s
Insiders Place Their Bets
Apple Price Performance
AAPL stock opened at $273.67 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $288.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.56.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 26.92%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.92%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Wedbush set a $350.00 price target on Apple and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Moffett Nathanson raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.92.
View Our Latest Research Report on Apple
About Apple
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.
Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- These 3 Banks Are Rallying Into Year-End, But Will It Continue?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 Surging Stocks Just Got the Ultimate Stamp of Approval From the S&P 500
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- This ETF Caught a Major Tailwind After the Fed’s Rate Cut
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.