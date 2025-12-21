Apple Inc. $AAPL is Grant Private Wealth Management Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

Grant Private Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,111 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.0% of Grant Private Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lifted its position in Apple by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 3,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,772,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 195,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $273.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.16 and a 200-day moving average of $239.56. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $288.62.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 164.05%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on Apple from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. HSBC set a $220.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.92.

Key Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $842,412,558.95. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total value of $1,017,654.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,098 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,030.54. The trade was a 19.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 228,052 shares of company stock worth $58,604,588 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

