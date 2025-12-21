Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC Stock Holdings Lowered by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 89.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,767 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 61.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 670.2% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,326,000 after acquiring an additional 261,464 shares during the period. Finally, CW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.7%
Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $184.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.89. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.18 and a 52-week high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $222.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $209.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.35.
Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies
In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.22, for a total transaction of $3,841,015.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,977,231.82. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile
Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.
The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.
