FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August $FAUG Shares Bought by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,904 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $8,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wealth Management Nebraska bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter worth $209,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 10.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter valued at about $296,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 16.0%

Shares of FAUG opened at $52.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.85. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 52-week low of $41.24 and a 52-week high of $50.02.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

