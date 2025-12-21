Osaic Holdings Inc. Purchases 18,779 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,779 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $8,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGK. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $82.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $83.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.19.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index. The Fund’s investment advisor is The Vanguard Group, Inc

