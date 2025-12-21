Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE Shares Acquired by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 194.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,545 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $9,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 10.1% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 17.2% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBOE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Loop Capital set a $310.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $264.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.15.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $247.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.40 and a 200-day moving average of $241.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.30 and a twelve month high of $262.98.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 112.0%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ: CBOE) is a global market infrastructure company that operates a family of exchanges and trading venues across listed derivatives, cash equities and foreign exchange. Its product suite includes options and futures markets, multiple U.S. equities exchanges, a derivatives exchange for volatility and other products, proprietary benchmark indexes (notably the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX), market data and analytics, and trading technology and connectivity services. Cboe also provides market-access and order-routing tools used by broker-dealers, institutional investors and professional traders.

The company traces its roots to the Chicago Board Options Exchange, which was established in 1973 to create a centralized market for listed options; over the years the business expanded through organic growth and strategic acquisitions to become a multi-asset, multi-venue operator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.