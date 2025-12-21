Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Progress Software Corporation $PRGS

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 67.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,781 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,607 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DLD Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 31.5% during the second quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 43,000,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,745,120,000 after buying an additional 10,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 728,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,538,000 after acquiring an additional 289,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 560,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,894,000 after acquiring an additional 241,515 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,973,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Progress Software by 29.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 672,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,650,000 after purchasing an additional 151,800 shares during the period.

Progress Software Stock Performance

PRGS opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.45. Progress Software Corporation has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $67.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The software maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.20. Progress Software had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 5.16%.The company had revenue of $249.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Progress Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.560 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.350 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Progress Software Corporation will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Progress Software from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Citigroup raised Progress Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Progress Software from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $66,059.28. Following the sale, the insider owned 668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,901.68. The trade was a 68.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 5,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $254,376.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,716.73. The trade was a 11.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 7,311 shares of company stock worth $339,332 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software (NASDAQ: PRGS) is a global provider of enterprise software designed to simplify and accelerate the delivery of business applications. The company’s offerings span digital experience management, application development and deployment, data connectivity and integration, and predictive analytics. Progress supports organizations in building, deploying, and managing mission-critical applications across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, helping to reduce development complexity and operational overhead.

Key products in Progress’s portfolio include Progress OpenEdge, a robust development and database platform for building transactional applications; Progress DataDirect, which enables high-performance connectivity to disparate data sources; Progress Sitefinity, a digital experience platform for content management and personalization; Progress Telerik, a suite of UI controls and developer tools; and Progress Kinvey, a serverless backend platform for mobile and web applications.

