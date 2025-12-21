Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 10,253 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,253 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth $1,610,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $272.31 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.43 and a 1 year high of $348.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.21.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.29. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 16.29%.The firm had revenue of $804.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.110 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 28th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a global developer and manufacturer of components, systems and services that enable the containment and delivery of injectable drugs. The company focuses on high-quality packaging and delivery solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, producing primary drug packaging components and specialized drug delivery devices used for vaccines, biologics and other injectable therapies. West is known for its elastomeric closures, seals and polymer components that maintain sterility and compatibility with sensitive drug formulations.

In addition to component manufacturing, West provides engineered delivery systems and support services across the product lifecycle.

