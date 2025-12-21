Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 3,456 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 68.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 258.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $176.23 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.31 and a 1-year high of $204.69. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.46.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.67. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $956.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.200-8.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $178.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.00.

In other news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.12 per share, with a total value of $1,133,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 294,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,430,337.84. This represents a 2.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc is a global business advisory firm providing multidisciplinary solutions designed to address complex challenges and strategic opportunities. The company’s primary service offerings encompass corporate finance & restructuring, economic consulting, forensic & litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology. These capabilities enable clients to manage financial distress, navigate regulatory environments, resolve disputes, build trust with stakeholders, and leverage data-driven insights.

In its corporate finance & restructuring practice, FTI delivers restructuring, interim management, and transaction advisory services to companies facing operational or financial pressures.

