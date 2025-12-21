Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 12,294 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,294 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter worth $40,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Lumentum by 27.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lumentum to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lumentum from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lumentum from $190.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.13.

LITE opened at $371.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.33. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $376.53. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 249.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Lumentum had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 6.11%.The firm had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.39, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,684.43. The trade was a 45.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 3,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.53, for a total transaction of $935,746.13. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,750.33. This represents a 24.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,612 shares of company stock worth $7,317,398. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

