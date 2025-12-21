Novartis AG $NVS Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,317 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter worth about $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Headlines Impacting Novartis
Here are the key news stories impacting Novartis this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Novartis received orphan drug designation for a myasthenia gravis treatment, which can provide regulatory incentives, market exclusivity and potential premium pricing if the drug advances. This is a near?term clinical/regulatory positive for future specialty revenue. Novartis treatment of myasthenia gravis granted orphan designation
- Positive Sentiment: Novartis is proposing a $280M investment in Denton to grow life?sciences capacity — a capital allocation that supports manufacturing scale and long?term commercial execution. This underpins growth initiatives and U.S. footprint expansion. Denton Seeks $280M Investment From Novartis To Grow Life Sciences
- Neutral Sentiment: Novartis selected Salesforce’s Agentforce Life Sciences to enhance personalized customer engagement globally — operational improvement that may boost commercial efficiency but is unlikely to move near?term sales materially. Salesforce’s Agentforce Life Sciences Selected by Novartis
- Neutral Sentiment: Novartis publicly backed U.S. efforts to lower drug costs and said it is working with the administration — a cooperative stance that reduces regulatory conflict risk but signals willingness to accept pricing pressures. Novartis, Roche back US efforts to lower drug costs
- Negative Sentiment: Novartis announced a formal agreement with the U.S. government to lower drug prices in the U.S.; while the deal includes commitments to invest in manufacturing/R&D, it creates direct downside pressure on U.S. pricing and revenues — a key near?term risk for margins. Novartis and US government reach agreement on lowering drug prices in the US
- Negative Sentiment: Reports list Novartis among major pharma firms that inked voluntary price?cut deals with the Trump administration — broad industry moves that increase revenue uncertainty and investor concern about U.S. pricing headwinds. Nine of the largest pharma companies ink deals with Trump to lower drug prices
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut near?term EPS estimates for Novartis (Q2 2026/2027 revisions), signaling analyst downward pressure on short?term earnings and raising the chance of guidance risk if pricing impacts accelerate. Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook for Novartis Q1 Earnings
Novartis Trading Up 0.6%
Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.49%.Novartis’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Bank of America raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.75.
Novartis Profile
Novartis is a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Basel that researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines and related health-care products. Formed through the 1996 merger of Ciba-Geigy and Sandoz, Novartis operates globally and focuses on bringing therapeutics from discovery through clinical development to commercial markets worldwide.
The company’s activities center on innovative pharmaceuticals across several therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neuroscience and ophthalmology, alongside capabilities in advanced therapies such as biologics, cell and gene therapies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Novartis
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- These 3 Banks Are Rallying Into Year-End, But Will It Continue?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Surging Stocks Just Got the Ultimate Stamp of Approval From the S&P 500
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- This ETF Caught a Major Tailwind After the Fed’s Rate Cut
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.