Novartis AG $NVS Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,317 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter worth about $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVS opened at $136.09 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $96.06 and a 1 year high of $137.40. The stock has a market cap of $287.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.79.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.49%.Novartis’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Bank of America raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.75.

Novartis is a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Basel that researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines and related health-care products. Formed through the 1996 merger of Ciba-Geigy and Sandoz, Novartis operates globally and focuses on bringing therapeutics from discovery through clinical development to commercial markets worldwide.

The company’s activities center on innovative pharmaceuticals across several therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neuroscience and ophthalmology, alongside capabilities in advanced therapies such as biologics, cell and gene therapies.

