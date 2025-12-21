VICI Properties Inc. $VICI Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,714 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VICI. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.6% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 74,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 32.7% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.7% in the second quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.63. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.63 and a twelve month high of $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 70.18%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.360-2.370 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.