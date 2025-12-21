AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) and Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Critical Comparison

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) and AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Loar and AerSale”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loar $402.82 million 15.67 $22.23 million $0.66 102.14 AerSale $345.07 million 0.96 $5.85 million $0.13 54.00

Volatility & Risk

Loar has higher revenue and earnings than AerSale. AerSale is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Loar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Loar has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AerSale has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Loar and AerSale, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loar 0 1 4 1 3.00 AerSale 1 3 0 0 1.75

Loar currently has a consensus price target of $90.75, suggesting a potential upside of 34.62%. AerSale has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.28%. Given Loar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Loar is more favorable than AerSale.

Profitability

This table compares Loar and AerSale’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loar 13.33% 6.45% 4.85% AerSale 1.73% 2.10% 1.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.5% of AerSale shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of Loar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of AerSale shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Loar beats AerSale on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loar

Loar Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices. The company also provides auto throttles, lap-belt airbags, two-and three-point seat belts, water purification systems, fire barriers, polyimide washers and bushings, latches, hold-open and tie rods, temperature and fluid sensors and switches, carbon and metallic brake discs, fluid and pneumatic-based ice protection, RAM air components, sealing solutions, actuation devices, and others. It primarily serves commercial, business jet and general aviation, and defense markets. Loar Holdings Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps). The Asset Management Solutions segment engages in the sale and lease of aircraft, engines, and airframes, as well as disassembly of these assets for component parts. The TechOps segment provides internal and third-party aviation services, including internally developed engineered solutions, heavy aircraft maintenance and modification, and component MRO, as well as end-of-life disassembly services. This segment provides aircraft modifications, cargo and tanker conversions of aircraft, and aircraft storage; and MRO services for landing gear, thrust reversers, hydraulic systems, and other aircraft components. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

