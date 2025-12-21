Head to Head Survey: CTX Virtual Technologies (OTCMKTS:CTXV) & Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) and CTX Virtual Technologies (OTCMKTS:CTXV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Altice USA and CTX Virtual Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altice USA -21.43% N/A -0.90% CTX Virtual Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Altice USA and CTX Virtual Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altice USA $8.64 billion 0.10 -$102.92 million ($3.96) -0.45 CTX Virtual Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CTX Virtual Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Altice USA.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Altice USA and CTX Virtual Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altice USA 3 1 2 0 1.83 CTX Virtual Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Altice USA presently has a consensus target price of $2.55, indicating a potential upside of 42.46%. Given Altice USA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Altice USA is more favorable than CTX Virtual Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.8% of Altice USA shares are held by institutional investors. 44.6% of Altice USA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Altice USA beats CTX Virtual Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications. In addition, it provides voice over Internet protocol telephone services; and mobile services, such as data, talk, and text. Further, the company offers Ethernet, data transport, IP-based virtual private networks, Internet access, and telephony services; hosted telephony services, managed Wi-Fi, managed desktop and server backup, and collaboration services comprising audio and web conferencing; fiber-to-the-tower services to wireless carriers; data services consisting of wide area networking and dedicated data access, as well as wireless mesh networks; and enterprise class telephone services that include traditional multi-line phone service. Additionally, it provides hosted private branch exchange, network security, and international calling and toll-free numbers services. Furthermore, the company offers audience-based and multiscreen advertising solutions; data analytics; and news programming services, as well as operates news channels under the News 12 Networks, Cheddar, and i24NEWS names. It also provides broadband communications and video services under the Optimum and Suddenlink brands. Altice USA, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

About CTX Virtual Technologies

CTX Virtual Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells mobile communication and electronic devices. The company, through its subsidiary, Kaibida International Limited, designs and manufactures printed circuit boards, surface mounted technology components, and cellular telephones, including Smartphones and PDAs to network operators and original equipment manufacturers. Its other subsidiary, Celluon Technology Holdings Ltd., is involved in the manufacture and sale of virtual 3-D electronic perception products, including proprietary stand-alone external virtual keyboard for Smartphones and Pads. The company also manufactures and sells the MiSeeTX mini-computer, a fully functioning small computer incorporating various virtual input and output technologies while running the Windows XP, Android, or Windows 7 platforms. In addition, it provides virtual projection products, such as the virtual keyboards used in hospitals and medical clinics to prevent the spread of bacteria and viruses. CTX Virtual Technologies, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida with offices in Hong Kong; Toronto, Canada; and Las Vegas, Nevada.

