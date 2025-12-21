Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.6667.

TDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, CAO Anita J. Kroll sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $34,069.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 14.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 65.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 191.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $38.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.05. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.89. Telephone and Data Systems has a one year low of $31.07 and a one year high of $42.74.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $308.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -14.81%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc (NYSE: TDS) is a diversified telecommunications company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides a broad array of communications services, including wireless voice and data, wireline broadband and voice, cable television, and managed IT and cloud solutions. Its two primary operating units—TDS Telecom and U.S. Cellular—serve residential, business and wholesale customers across the United States.

TDS Telecom focuses on delivering broadband internet, digital voice, video and data communications services in primarily rural and suburban markets.

