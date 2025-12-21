Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.4583.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EFC shares. Zacks Research downgraded Ellington Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on EFC
Institutional Trading of Ellington Financial
Ellington Financial Price Performance
NYSE EFC opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 50.60, a quick ratio of 50.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.95.
Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 89.04%.The firm had revenue of $242.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. Analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ellington Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.42%.
About Ellington Financial
Ellington Financial, Inc (NYSE: EFC) is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on generating attractive risk-adjusted returns through investments in residential and commercial mortgage-related assets. Established in 2013, the company is externally managed by Ellington Financial Management, L.P., a subsidiary of Ellington Management Group, an alternative asset management firm. EFC’s core strategy centers on actively acquiring and managing agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgage servicing rights, residential whole loans, and other structured finance instruments, including asset-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).
The company employs leverage and structured financing tools—such as repurchase agreements and secured credit facilities—to enhance portfolio yield while maintaining focus on risk mitigation.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ellington Financial
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- These 3 Banks Are Rallying Into Year-End, But Will It Continue?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Surging Stocks Just Got the Ultimate Stamp of Approval From the S&P 500
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- This ETF Caught a Major Tailwind After the Fed’s Rate Cut
Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.