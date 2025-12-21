Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.4583.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EFC shares. Zacks Research downgraded Ellington Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EFC

Institutional Trading of Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 67.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Ellington Financial by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 535.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EFC opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 50.60, a quick ratio of 50.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 89.04%.The firm had revenue of $242.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. Analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.42%.

About Ellington Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Financial, Inc (NYSE: EFC) is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on generating attractive risk-adjusted returns through investments in residential and commercial mortgage-related assets. Established in 2013, the company is externally managed by Ellington Financial Management, L.P., a subsidiary of Ellington Management Group, an alternative asset management firm. EFC’s core strategy centers on actively acquiring and managing agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgage servicing rights, residential whole loans, and other structured finance instruments, including asset-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

The company employs leverage and structured financing tools—such as repurchase agreements and secured credit facilities—to enhance portfolio yield while maintaining focus on risk mitigation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.