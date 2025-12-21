Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $264.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Standex International from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Shares of SXI stock opened at $224.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.33. Standex International has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $252.78.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.96 million. Standex International had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Standex International will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.19%.

In other Standex International news, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $223,310.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,167.99. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vineet Kshirsagar sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.37, for a total value of $151,690.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,818.39. This trade represents a 11.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 21,473 shares of company stock valued at $5,024,509 in the last 90 days. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Standex International by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 27,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the second quarter worth about $411,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Standex International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 590,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Standex International by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Standex International by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer specializing in food service equipment, engineered components, and industrial products. Operating across multiple markets, the company designs and produces commercial cooking and warming solutions, precision-engraved nameplates and decorative products, fluid power hydraulics, and magnetics-based electronics. These offerings serve a broad array of end markets, including quick-service restaurants, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, and consumer appliances.

With business organized into key segments—Food Service Equipment, Engraving & Decorating, Hydraulics, Industrial Electronics, and Technical Graphical Solutions—Standex delivers a combination of proprietary technology, automated manufacturing processes, and custom engineering services.

