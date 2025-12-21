Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) & Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Head to Head Analysis

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) and Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Liberty Global has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lumen Technologies has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Liberty Global and Lumen Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Global 1 6 2 0 2.11 Lumen Technologies 1 5 1 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Liberty Global presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.17%. Lumen Technologies has a consensus target price of $6.72, suggesting a potential downside of 17.63%. Given Liberty Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Liberty Global is more favorable than Lumen Technologies.

37.2% of Liberty Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of Lumen Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Liberty Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Lumen Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liberty Global and Lumen Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Global $4.34 billion 0.87 $1.59 billion ($6.09) -1.84 Lumen Technologies $13.11 billion 0.64 -$55.00 million ($1.65) -4.94

Liberty Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lumen Technologies. Lumen Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Global and Lumen Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Global -41.44% -14.71% -7.29% Lumen Technologies -13.02% -158.40% -0.78%

Summary

Liberty Global beats Lumen Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service. The company provides various tiers of digital video programming and audio services, as well as digital video recorders and multimedia home gateway systems; Horizon 5, a cloud-based, multi-screen entertainment platform that combines linear television, including recording and replay features and video-on-demand services; Horizon Go, an online mobile app; and channels, including general entertainment, sports, movies, series, documentaries, lifestyles, news, adult, children, and ethnic and foreign channels. In addition, it offers postpaid and prepaid mobile services; circuit-switched telephony services; and personal call manager, unified messaging, and a second or third phone line at an incremental cost. Further, the company offers business services comprising voice, advanced data, video, wireless, cloud-based services, and mobile and converged fixed-mobile services to small or home offices, small businesses, and medium and large enterprises, as well as on a wholesale basis to other operators. It operates in Belgium, Switzerland, Ireland, Slovakia, and internationally. Liberty Global Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc., a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions. The company also provides high speed and lower speed broadband service to residential and small business customers; local and long-distance voice services, professional services, and other ancillary services; and federal broadband and state support programs. It serves its products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands. The company was formerly known as CenturyLink, Inc. and changed its name to Lumen Technologies, Inc. in September 2020. Lumen Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Monroe, Louisiana.

