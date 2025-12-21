Brokerages Set Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Target Price at $25.71

Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.7143.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SDGR shares. Bank of America upgraded Schrodinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Schrodinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schrodinger in a report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Schrodinger in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Schrodinger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

SDGR stock opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.56. Schrodinger has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $28.47.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.27. Schrodinger had a negative return on equity of 48.24% and a negative net margin of 68.49%.The firm had revenue of $54.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schrodinger will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Margaret Dugan sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $29,392.65. Following the transaction, the insider owned 24,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,774.18. This represents a 5.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schrodinger

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Schrodinger during the second quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schrodinger by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 24,947 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schrodinger by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,357,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737,728 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrodinger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Schrodinger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Schrodinger

Schrödinger, Inc is a life sciences and materials discovery company that specializes in the application of physics-based computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and advanced materials design. Founded in 1990 by Professor Richard A. Friesner, Schrödinger has developed a suite of proprietary software tools—such as Maestro for molecular modeling, Glide for molecular docking and Jaguar for quantum chemistry calculations—that enable scientists to predict molecular behavior with high accuracy.

