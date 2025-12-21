Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HTH. Stephens upped their price objective on Hilltop from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilltop in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Hilltop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th.

HTH opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $36.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.59.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.25. Hilltop had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $330.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

In related news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,692 shares in the company, valued at $304,220. This represents a 20.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hilltop by 37.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 711,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,788,000 after buying an additional 194,287 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hilltop in the third quarter valued at $3,260,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 18.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter worth about $345,000. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HTH) is a Dallas, Texas–based financial holding company offering commercial banking, mortgage lending and capital markets services through its three primary subsidiaries: PlainsCapital Corporation, PrimeLending and HilltopSecurities. PlainsCapital provides deposit, lending and treasury management solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals and individuals. PrimeLending specializes in home purchase and refinance loans, serving retail, wholesale and correspondent channels.

