Analysts Set Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Target Price at $85.41

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.4118.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $66.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.53 and its 200-day moving average is $71.11. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $59.51 and a 52-week high of $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 1.45%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.740-5.780 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 592.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $60,149.74. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,364.08. This represents a 7.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.1% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 613.1% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS) is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

