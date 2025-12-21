Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives $110.62 Average Target Price from Analysts

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.3846.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Monday, December 8th.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PNFP

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $100.64 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $127.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.80 and its 200-day moving average is $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $544.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.40 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 19.17%.During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $630,075.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 202,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,832,965. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.63 per share, for a total transaction of $438,150.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,388.36. This trade represents a 17.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle Financial Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. BOKF NA grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,204.5% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 193.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc (NASDAQ: PNFP) is a financial services company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, that provides banking, wealth management and insurance solutions to business and consumer clients. The company operates through two primary segments—Banking and Wealth Management & Advisory—offering a comprehensive suite of products that includes commercial and consumer lending, deposit services, treasury management, trust and investment advisory, and insurance brokerage. Pinnacle’s client-focused model emphasizes relationship-based banking, leveraging local decision-making authority and specialized industry expertise to serve diverse sectors such as healthcare, technology, real estate and professional services.

In its banking segment, Pinnacle delivers commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, equipment financing, and mortgage lending.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.