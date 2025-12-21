Analysts Set IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Target Price at $46.67

Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.6667.

IAC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IAC from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of IAC in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on IAC from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on IAC from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of IAC from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th.

IAC opened at $40.06 on Thursday. IAC has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $50.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average of $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.18.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). IAC had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $589.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.93) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IAC will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in IAC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,924,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of IAC by 12.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 449,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,632,000 after buying an additional 50,463 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of IAC by 112.7% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 503.3% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 430,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,077,000 after buying an additional 359,180 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in New York City that builds and invests in consumer-focused internet businesses. Through its portfolio of digital media brands, online marketplaces and subscription services, IAC delivers content and connections across a range of verticals, including lifestyle, finance, home services and personal care. The company’s operations span North America and parts of Europe, where its brands reach millions of visitors each month.

In the digital publishing space, IAC’s Dotdash Meredith division develops original content and data?driven journalism across more than a dozen specialty sites.

