Analysts Set Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target at $9.19

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.1875.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLMN. Loop Capital set a $10.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Monday, December 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloomin’ Brands

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

In related news, EVP Eric C. Christel bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $957,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,000. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrick M. Hafner sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $27,280.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,280. The trade was a 34.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 395.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 258,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 206,192 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.1% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,732,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,523,000 after purchasing an additional 664,545 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at $794,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 58.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 40,950 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $589.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. Bloomin’ Brands had a positive return on equity of 33.92% and a negative net margin of 1.46%.The firm had revenue of $928.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloomin’ Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.150 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.280 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the ownership, operation and franchising of casual dining restaurants worldwide. The company’s portfolio includes five full-service restaurant chains: Outback Steakhouse, known for its Australian-inspired steakhouse concept; Carrabba’s Italian Grill, offering Italian-American cuisine; Bonefish Grill, specializing in handcrafted seafood dishes; Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, focusing on premium steak and wine experiences; and Aussie Grill by Outback, featuring a streamlined menu of signature items.

