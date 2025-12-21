Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PGNY. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Progyny from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Progyny from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $26.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.56. Progyny has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $27.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Progyny had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $313.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Progyny has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.820 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progyny news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 21,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $543,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,129. This trade represents a 30.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Anevski bought 79,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.29 per share, with a total value of $1,931,055.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 680,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,523,296.79. The trade was a 13.23% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 22,046 shares of company stock worth $561,691 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth $630,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 77,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Progyny by 104.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 30,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 15,717 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Progyny by 2,004.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc is a New York-based fertility benefits management company that partners with employers and health plans to design and administer comprehensive family-building programs. The company’s digital health platform integrates clinical expertise, patient support tools and data analytics to help members navigate fertility treatments, from in vitro fertilization (IVF) and egg freezing to surrogacy and adoption. By focusing on outcomes-based care, Progyny aims to improve success rates while controlling costs for its clients.

The core of Progyny’s offering is its proprietary Smart Cycle® benefit, which bundles clinical, emotional and logistical support into a single package.

