Wayfair (NYSE:W) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Wayfair from $100.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

Wayfair Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of W opened at $101.61 on Friday. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $114.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 3.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.87 and a 200 day moving average of $79.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 9,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $982,346.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 175,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,935,793.40. This trade represents a 5.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 150,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $15,888,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 729,073 shares in the company, valued at $77,223,412.16. This trade represents a 17.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 955,959 shares of company stock worth $88,260,274. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Wayfair by 681.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,462,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763,944 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 826.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,817,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,854 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter worth $108,125,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Wayfair by 42.9% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 197.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company’s portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

