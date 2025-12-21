O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OI. Zacks Research cut shares of O-I Glass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Bank of America raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on O-I Glass from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on O-I Glass

O-I Glass Stock Down 2.3%

OI stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $16.04.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 16.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 11.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 326,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 32,339 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at about $658,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,738,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,329,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth about $1,606,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting O-I Glass

Here are the key news stories impacting O-I Glass this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised multiple quarterly and annual EPS forecasts (examples: Q4 2025 to $0.19 from $0.17; Q2 2026 to $0.55 from $0.53; Q3 2026 to $0.59 from $0.56; FY2026 to $1.89 from $1.84; FY2027 to $2.35 from $2.34), suggesting modestly improved earnings visibility over the next 1–2 years. MarketBeat OI coverage

Zacks raised multiple quarterly and annual EPS forecasts (examples: Q4 2025 to $0.19 from $0.17; Q2 2026 to $0.55 from $0.53; Q3 2026 to $0.59 from $0.56; FY2026 to $1.89 from $1.84; FY2027 to $2.35 from $2.34), suggesting modestly improved earnings visibility over the next 1–2 years. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks maintained a “Hold” rating despite the estimate changes, and the consensus for the current full year remains lower than Zacks’ longer?term projections (consensus shown at ~$1.33). The firm’s incremental revisions may reflect fine?tuning rather than a material change in outlook. MarketBeat OI coverage

Zacks maintained a “Hold” rating despite the estimate changes, and the consensus for the current full year remains lower than Zacks’ longer?term projections (consensus shown at ~$1.33). The firm’s incremental revisions may reflect fine?tuning rather than a material change in outlook. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed its Q3 2027 estimate slightly (to $0.67 from $0.68). Although small, this downgrade — combined with the Hold rating — can weigh on near?term sentiment. MarketBeat OI coverage

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of glass containers, supplying the food and beverage, wine and spirits, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and personal care industries. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio, the company produces a broad range of glass packaging solutions, including bottles and jars, designed to meet customer specifications for size, shape, color and performance. O-I leverages proprietary technologies in forming, decoration and quality control to serve both mass-market and premium brands.

Tracing its origins to the early 20th century through the merger of prominent regional glassmakers, the company adopted the Owens-Illinois name in 1929 before rebranding as O-I Glass in 2015.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.