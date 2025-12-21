Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Rating Increased to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.00.
Noodles & Company Stock Up 3.8%
Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $122.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noodles & Company
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Noodles & Company stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report) by 331.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,987 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Noodles & Company worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Noodles & Company
Noodles & Company is an American fast-casual restaurant chain that specializes in a variety of noodle and pasta dishes inspired by global cuisines. Its menu features signature entrees such as the Wisconsin Mac & Cheese and Japanese Pan Noodles, alongside soups, salads, shareable sides and seasonal offerings. The brand emphasizes fresh ingredients, customizable meals and a quick-service format designed to accommodate dine-in, takeout and digital ordering channels.
The company was founded in 1995 by Aaron Kennedy in Boulder, Colorado, with the aim of introducing a diverse noodle-centric menu to the American market.
