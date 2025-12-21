Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.35.

PSX opened at $128.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $144.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.00.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $33.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.29 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

In related news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $615,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,180. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $4,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 89,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,388,398. This represents a 25.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,933,256. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 58.8% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “Hold” to a “Strong?Buy” and added PSX to its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) lists — a clear buy-side signal that can attract income and value-focused investors. New Strong Buy Stocks for Dec. 19

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is an independent energy manufacturing and logistics company engaged primarily in refining, midstream transportation, marketing and chemicals. The company processes crude oil into transportation fuels, lubricants and other petroleum products, operates pipeline and storage infrastructure, and participates in petrochemical production through strategic investments. Phillips 66 serves commercial, industrial and retail customers and positions its operations across the value chain of the downstream energy sector.

The company’s principal activities include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and feedstocks for petrochemical production; operating midstream assets such as pipelines, terminals and fractionators that move and store crude oil and natural gas liquids; and marketing and distributing fuels and lubricants through wholesale and retail channels.

