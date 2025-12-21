Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) & FB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBLA) Head-To-Head Survey

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report) and FB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBLA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Peoples Financial has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FB Bancorp has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Financial and FB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial 12.85% 4.96% 0.59% FB Bancorp -3.08% -0.81% -0.22%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00 FB Bancorp 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.8% of Peoples Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of Peoples Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of FB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Peoples Financial and FB Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial $40.11 million 2.34 $21.70 million $1.02 19.90 FB Bancorp $69.57 million 3.73 -$6.21 million $0.15 87.20

Peoples Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FB Bancorp. Peoples Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FB Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Peoples Financial beats FB Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples Financial

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). It offers business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and installment loans; and personal trust, agencies, and estate services, including living and testamentary trusts, executorships, guardianships, and conservatorships. In addition, the company provides self-directed IRAs; and escrow management, stock transfer, and bond paying agency accounts to corporate customers. Further, it offers other services consisting of safe deposit box rental, wire transfer, night drop facilities, collection, cash management, and Internet banking services. the company provides services to customers of various industries, such as seafood, retail, hospitality, hotel/motel, gaming, and construction. Peoples Financial Corporation was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Biloxi, Mississippi.

About FB Bancorp

FB Bancorp Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Fidelity Bank. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides deposit accounts, mortgages, home equity and consumer loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, investments and other financial services. FB Bancorp Inc. is based in New Orleans.

