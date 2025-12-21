Financial Analysis: NewGenIvf Group (NASDAQ:NIVF) and Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO)

NewGenIvf Group (NASDAQ:NIVF – Get Free Report) and Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.2% of NewGenIvf Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Bausch + Lomb shares are held by institutional investors. 31.8% of NewGenIvf Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Bausch + Lomb shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NewGenIvf Group and Bausch + Lomb, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewGenIvf Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Bausch + Lomb 2 8 5 0 2.20

Risk and Volatility

Bausch + Lomb has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.89%. Given Bausch + Lomb’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bausch + Lomb is more favorable than NewGenIvf Group.

NewGenIvf Group has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bausch + Lomb has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NewGenIvf Group and Bausch + Lomb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewGenIvf Group N/A N/A N/A Bausch + Lomb -6.13% 2.42% 1.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NewGenIvf Group and Bausch + Lomb”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewGenIvf Group $5.43 million 0.10 -$520,000.00 N/A N/A Bausch + Lomb $4.79 billion 1.25 -$317.00 million ($0.87) -19.37

NewGenIvf Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bausch + Lomb.

Summary

Bausch + Lomb beats NewGenIvf Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NewGenIvf Group

NewGenIVF Group Ltd. operates as an assisted reproductive services provider. It focuses on providing fertility treatments to fulfil the dreams of building families. The firm offers in-vitro fertilization treatment service, comprising traditional IVF and egg donation, and surrogacy and ancillary caring services. The company was founded by Siu Wing Fung and Fong Hei Yue on January 16, 2019 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief. Its Pharmaceuticals segment offers proprietary and generic pharmaceutical products for post-operative treatments, as well as for the treatment of glaucoma, eye inflammation, ocular hypertension, dry eyes, and retinal diseases. The Surgical segment provides medical device equipment, consumables, and technologies for the treatment of cataracts, corneal, vitreous, and retinal eye conditions; and intraocular lenses and delivery systems, phacoemulsification equipment, and other surgical instruments and devices for cataract surgery. The company sells its products and services through direct sales forces and independent distributors. Bausch + Lomb Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada. Bausch + Lomb Corporation is a subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc.

