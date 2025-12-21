Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

YTRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on YTRA

Yatra Online Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ YTRA opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.27 million, a PE ratio of 84.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35. Yatra Online has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yatra Online stock. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,671,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,141 shares during the quarter. Yatra Online makes up approximately 2.4% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 4.30% of Yatra Online worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yatra Online

(Get Free Report)

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It also offers various services, including exploring and searching comprises web and mobile platforms that enable customers to explore and search flights, hotels, holiday packages, buses, trains, and activities through its website, www.yatra.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.