Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SRTS. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Sensus Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of SRTS opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.89 million, a PE ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.24. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.67%. Analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Sachetta purchased 7,000 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $27,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 140,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,644.09. This represents a 5.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph C. Sardano acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,200,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,180.79. This trade represents a 2.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $147,570. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opes Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Mindset Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 452,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 128,224 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 573,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 118,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 139,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacture and commercialization of superficial radiation therapy (SRT) systems. The company’s SRT devices utilize low-energy X-rays to treat a range of dermatological and oncological conditions, most notably non-melanoma skin cancers such as basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma, as well as benign lesions including keloids. By delivering targeted radiation to superficial tissue layers, Sensus Healthcare’s systems aim to provide an alternative to surgical excision or systemic therapies, offering clinicians a non-invasive treatment option for eligible patients.

The company’s flagship products include the SRT-100™ and SRT-100+™ platforms, which feature handheld applicators, adjustable energy settings and integrated safety controls.

