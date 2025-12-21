TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TMDX. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.25.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TMDX

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of TMDX opened at $127.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.69. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $156.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.96.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.29. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $143.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

In other news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 4,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total transaction of $540,323.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,866 shares in the company, valued at $373,869.70. This represents a 59.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gerardo Hernandez sold 920 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $128,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,235.68. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,062 shares of company stock worth $1,797,634. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 24.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 24.5% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 74.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc is a medical device company headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, that specializes in advanced organ preservation and transport systems for transplantation. The company’s flagship technology, the Organ Care System (OCS), maintains donor organs in a near-physiologic, warm, beating state during transportation, with the aim of extending preservation times and improving post?transplant outcomes. TransMedics’ solutions address a critical need in transplantation by reducing ischemic injury and expanding the donor organ pool.

TransMedics currently markets two commercially available OCS platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.