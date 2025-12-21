Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Saia to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Saia from $305.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $292.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.85.

Get Saia alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SAIA

Saia Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $320.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $297.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Saia has a 12-month low of $229.12 and a 12-month high of $538.03.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Saia had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 8.77%.The company had revenue of $839.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. Saia’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Saia will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Saia

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps bought 422 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $277.60 per share, for a total transaction of $117,147.20. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,115.20. The trade was a 29.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total value of $266,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,726.14. This represents a 16.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Saia by 177.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Saia by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Saia by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc is a publicly traded transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across North America. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company focuses on the efficient movement of time-sensitive freight for a diverse customer base that spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. By leveraging a network of terminals and service centers, Saia provides tailored solutions designed to optimize supply chain performance.

The company’s core offerings include regional, interregional, and national LTL shipping, supported by volumetric LTL and port intermodal services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.