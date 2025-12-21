Labcorp (NYSE:LH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LH. UBS Group lowered their target price on Labcorp from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Labcorp in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $304.00 price objective on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $291.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Labcorp from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.08.

Labcorp Price Performance

LH stock opened at $252.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $265.44 and its 200-day moving average is $266.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. Labcorp has a 1 year low of $209.38 and a 1 year high of $293.72.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.21%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.150-16.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Labcorp will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 26th. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Labcorp news, Director Richelle P. Parham sold 7,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.28, for a total value of $1,782,248.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,817.32. This represents a 73.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.75, for a total transaction of $1,509,498.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,010,068.50. This trade represents a 6.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Labcorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Labcorp by 62.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Labcorp by 121.0% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 37,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,630,000 after acquiring an additional 20,276 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Labcorp in the third quarter valued at about $3,715,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Labcorp by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Labcorp

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp (NYSE: LH), is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.

Labcorp’s core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.

Further Reading

