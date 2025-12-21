ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

ICL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ICL Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.23.

ICL Group Stock Performance

ICL Group stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. ICL Group has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.43.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 5.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICL Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ICL Group by 6,275.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 354,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 360,137 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,544,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after acquiring an additional 405,889 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 119.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 253,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 138,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 631,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 87,440 shares in the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICL Group

ICL Group is a global specialty minerals and chemicals company headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. Established in its current form through the consolidation of Israeli government–owned chemical operations, ICL has evolved into a publicly traded entity on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ICL). The company’s origins date back to state-driven mineral extraction in the Negev and the Dead Sea region, and over the decades it has grown through strategic acquisitions, technological innovation and a gradual privatization process completed in the early 2010s.

ICL’s core operations are organized into three principal business areas.

