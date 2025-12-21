Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Strong-Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FMS. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FMS

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

FMS stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average is $25.73. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $30.46.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMS. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,479,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 50.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,083,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,982,000 after purchasing an additional 361,364 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,508.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 287,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 269,857 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 279.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,637,000 after purchasing an additional 248,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,816,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after buying an additional 153,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA is the world’s largest integrated provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The company’s primary business activities encompass the operation of dialysis clinics and the manufacture and distribution of dialysis equipment, dialysis machines, dialyzers, consumables and related therapies. Through its global network of clinics, Fresenius Medical Care delivers comprehensive kidney care, including hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis treatments, patient education and support services.

In its products segment, the company designs and produces dialysis machines, water treatment systems and disposables such as high?flux dialyzers and bloodlines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.